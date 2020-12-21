Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $181.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $169.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $103,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.