Alliance Global Partners Cuts Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target to $9.25

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

KIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,919. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise Bevers sold 12,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $62,665.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.