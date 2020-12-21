Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALCO. TheStreet raised shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of ALCO opened at $31.22 on Monday. Alico has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alico by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alico by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

