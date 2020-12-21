Alias Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Alias has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $693.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alias coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015339 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00011377 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003153 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033399 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

