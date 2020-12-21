Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $211.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $207.75 million. Albany International posted sales of $257.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $79.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albany International by 63.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,457,000 after purchasing an additional 551,131 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 374,153 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 117,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,739 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

