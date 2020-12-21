Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 14,900 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$79,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,659,300 shares in the company, valued at C$105,177,255.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total value of C$40,661.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 8,700 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total value of C$48,024.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 4,500 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.98 per share, with a total value of C$22,410.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe bought 1,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.22 per share, with a total value of C$6,264.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$5,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total transaction of C$37,820.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

RUP opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$838.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rupert Resources Ltd. (RUP.V) Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

