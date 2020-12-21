Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of AF opened at €4.69 ($5.52) on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €3.97. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

