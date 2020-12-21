Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AC. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada (AC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.96.

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,896.94.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

