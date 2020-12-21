Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given a C$32.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) received a C$32.00 price target from National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.96.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock traded down C$0.48 on Monday, hitting C$22.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.71.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.