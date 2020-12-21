AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.26.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 0.97. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dec 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 97,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 58.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 168,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 145.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 238,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 597,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 99,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

