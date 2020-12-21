AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $55.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AER. Bank of America upgraded AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

AerCap stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.30. 2,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,313. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 712.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 160,198 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in AerCap by 79.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 141,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,551 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in AerCap by 11.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 419,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 66.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

