Aeon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,706.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. Aeon has a market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $4,706.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aeon has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001475 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00650529 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

