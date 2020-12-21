Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.61 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other news, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.