Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $31.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Adient has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

