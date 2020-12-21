Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ADAP has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $638.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 2.33.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. purchased 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $142,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

