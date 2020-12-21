Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, CoinTiger, BiteBTC and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,888.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $643.55 or 0.02693964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00489466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.01531211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.74 or 0.00639386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00318425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00028273 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00077964 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

