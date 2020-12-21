ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised ACCO Brands from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

In related news, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $194,595.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ACCO Brands by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 442,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 857,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 313,289 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,741,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 92,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

