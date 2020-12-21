Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,867.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,261,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $1,711,050 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,257,000 after buying an additional 609,345 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 284,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,712,000.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.