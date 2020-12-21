Abcam plc (ABC.L)’s (ABC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) (LON:ABC) in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,438 ($18.79) on Thursday. Abcam plc has a one year low of GBX 943 ($12.32) and a one year high of GBX 1,584 ($20.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,429.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,346.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.67.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 19,432 shares of Abcam plc (ABC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,499 ($19.58), for a total transaction of £291,285.68 ($380,566.61).

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

