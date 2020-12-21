A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATEN. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

NYSE ATEN opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $746.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.95. A10 Networks has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.