9,500 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SII opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 19.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sprott from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

