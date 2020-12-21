$751.25 Million in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $751.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $705.06 million to $819.50 million. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

CLR stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 769,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

