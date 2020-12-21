7,428 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth about $13,138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OneMain by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 493,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 122,555 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.