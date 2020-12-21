$708.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to announce sales of $708.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $675.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $728.00 million. Pool reported sales of $582.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sidoti lifted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $8.22 on Friday, reaching $364.37. 637,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,881. Pool has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total value of $6,579,092.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,250 shares in the company, valued at $41,024,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock worth $21,314,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,793,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,973,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $536,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Pool by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.