$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will report $6.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the lowest is $6.49 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.32 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.49 billion to $28.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. 12,922,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,074,575. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

