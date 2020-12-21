$6.89 Billion in Sales Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce $6.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $7.12 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $6.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $25.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.32 billion to $26.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $27.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.49 billion to $28.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.29.

VIAC stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,922,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074,575. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,118,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $2,221,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $1,786,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $51,837,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

