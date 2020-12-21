$53.35 Million in Sales Expected for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to post $53.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.70 million to $57.00 million. SilverBow Resources reported sales of $69.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year sales of $177.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.60 million to $181.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.20 million, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBOW traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,527. The company has a market cap of $64.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.81. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

