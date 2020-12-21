48,629 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United States Steel by 114.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 87.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 270,525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in United States Steel by 6.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. ValuEngine cut United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

