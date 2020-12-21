4,505 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NYSE:OM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000.

In other Outset Medical news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,686,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $185,601,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE:OM opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NYSE:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

