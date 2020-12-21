$446.38 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report sales of $446.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $389.88 million to $480.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $461.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

