4,295 Shares in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences stock opened at $84.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -35.86 and a beta of -1.18.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 111,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,410. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $110,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,373 shares in the company, valued at $10,771,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $453,389. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

