$4.34 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the highest is $4.42 billion. General Mills reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.43 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,480.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,252. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.