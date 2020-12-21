-$4.03 EPS Expected for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) will report ($4.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BeiGene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($5.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.14). BeiGene posted earnings of ($6.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeiGene will report full year earnings of ($17.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.02) to ($16.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($15.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.67) to ($8.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BeiGene.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BGNE. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BeiGene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,322,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,703 shares of company stock worth $46,243,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,245,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,228,000 after purchasing an additional 63,336 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,140,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,651,000 after acquiring an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.28. The stock had a trading volume of 511,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,358. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $322.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.36 and its 200-day moving average is $242.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.93.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeiGene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.