3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Sells $1,016,294.40 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $176.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.66. The company has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in 3M by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 26,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 49,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

