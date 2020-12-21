34,462 Shares in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in ProSight Global in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 106.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 19.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of PROS opened at $12.55 on Monday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $194.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million.

PROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ProSight Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProSight Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.