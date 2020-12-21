$344.18 Million in Sales Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post $344.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.00 million and the highest is $344.35 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $349.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $152,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,922 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,655.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,295 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 392.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,240. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 264.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $63.42.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

