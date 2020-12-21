$29.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report sales of $29.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $30.00 million. AxoGen posted sales of $28.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $109.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.40 million to $109.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $121.25 million, with estimates ranging from $120.30 million to $122.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.66. 3,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.50 million, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 17,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $264,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

