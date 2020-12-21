$247.17 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report sales of $247.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $253.11 million and the lowest is $241.80 million. Gentherm posted sales of $230.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $871.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.10 million to $877.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $940.80 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,248.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,202.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 102.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gentherm by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.15. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

