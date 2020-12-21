22,695 Shares in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 381,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $662,109.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,384. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KPTI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of KPTI opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

