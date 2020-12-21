$226.69 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $226.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $226.00 million and the highest is $229.00 million. Silicon Laboratories reported sales of $219.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $870.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $869.80 million to $872.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $953.21 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $970.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.80.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $36,042.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $113,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,021,723 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

