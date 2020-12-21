2,050 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.62.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.76. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $158.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,294 shares of company stock worth $8,148,051. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

