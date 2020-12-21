2,050 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total value of $253,020.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,294 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,051 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

