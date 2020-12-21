1,988 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,546,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,329,533,000 after buying an additional 93,578 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,468,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,762,000 after buying an additional 167,891 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,021,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,363,000 after buying an additional 194,134 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,239,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,367,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $184.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.70. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $196.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. STERIS’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,952,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $3,301,903 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

