$186.56 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will post $186.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.50 million to $198.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $397.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $890.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.30 million to $906.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.50 million to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,017. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $49,507,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

