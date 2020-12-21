15,969 Shares in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV stock opened at $18.27 on Monday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bock Peter De purchased 15,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,438.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 60,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.22.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

