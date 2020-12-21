15,742 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $68.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

