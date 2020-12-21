141,440 Shares in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 141,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 812,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,971.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer purchased 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 105,214 shares of company stock worth $146,247 over the last ninety days. 81.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HOFV stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

