140166 Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) to Neutral

140166 lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.42.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,656,000 after acquiring an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Corteva by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.