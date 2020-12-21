1,358 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 51.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 22.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 19.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $195.17 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

