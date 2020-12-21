13,300 Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,504,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,736,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AlloVir in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $35.77 on Monday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

